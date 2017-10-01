Kaepernick Donated $25,000 To ‘Assata’s Daughters’ Honoring Convicted Cop-Killer Assata Shakur

Colin Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year to become an unrestricted free agent and who hasn’t worked since, has pledged to donate 100k per month for 10 months. The donations are being doled out by Kaepernick’s foundation and are being sent to various organizations, including ones that support domestic terrorists, ones that watch the police, ones that promote radical and violent black liberation theology, and ones that engage in the indoctrination of young people into that destructive ideology. Kaepernick is putting his money where his big uninformed ungrateful loud mouth is, by giving to “organizations working in oppressed communities,” some of which also happen to be organizations that create hate and division, as if those supposedly oppressed communities need more hate and division.

One of those organizations is called Assata’s Daughters. And while most may not have heard of this group, those in the race grievance community certainly have. Assata Shakur is an alternate name for JoAnne Chesimard, an FBI most wanted fugitive who was convicted in 1977 for executing in cold blood at a traffic stop, NJ State Trooper Werner Foerster. She escaped prison in 1979 and is thought to be in Cuba. But even though Chesimard/Shakur isn’t in the US, her violent anti-police legacy continues to be celebrated and taught to new generations of young African Americans. Just what this country needed, another generation of people who hate the police, hate America and instigate violence as a means of dealing with what and who they hate. The Assata’s Daughters hate group’s website describes their mission to little girls this way, “Through our Akerele program, we introduce young girls, ages 4-12 to Assata Shakur and her revolutionary politic and love of Black people. Akerele participate in workshops that teach them about power and oppression, and help them understand their role in a long history of Black freedom fighting. We also provide opportunities and support to help them tap into their skills as leaders and future organizers in the larger movement for Black liberation.” Additionally the site states that Assata’s Daughters has a stated mission to, “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.”

Can anyone explain why a person would want to train a precious innocent little girl in the “queer feminist tradition?” What tradition would that be? Is that how a parent wants a little girl to turn out? A queer feminist that sees violence as the solution to those they irrationally hate?

Anyone who has looked into Chesimard/Shakur or the black liberation movement knows that both are violent and destructive to the unity and civility of this nation. Both groups destroy, they do not restore or bring healing. We cannot build a constructive life on a foundation of hate and violence. And Assata Shakur is that poisonous foundation. Below is the description of Assata Shakur on the FBI most wanted web page:

“On May 2, 1973, Chesimard, who was part of a revolutionary extremist organization known as the Black Liberation Army, and two accomplices were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike by two troopers with the New Jersey State Police. At the time, Chesimard was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery. Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range. Chesimard fled the scene, but was subsequently apprehended. One of her accomplices was killed in the shoot-out and the other was also apprehended and remains in jail.

In 1977, Chesimard was found guilty of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon, and armed robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison. On November 2, 1979, Chesimard escaped from prison and lived underground before being located in Cuba in 1984. She is thought to currently still be living in Cuba.”

Colin Kaepernick, purveyor of disrespect for America and hatred for the police, has given 25K to Assata’s Daughters. He is helping to train young girls in the “feminist queer tradition” and in the cop-hating cop-killer tradition of Assata Shakur. Shame on him for paying to mislead children and for stoking the fires of hatred. He’s got no excuse. Is it any wonder he doesn’t have a job?