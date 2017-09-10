Kamala Harris Attempts To Shame DOJ For Siding With Christian Cake Baker – Instantly Regrets It

There is nothing I love more than watch a liberal get what is coming to them. I mean seriously, how can a liberal be on the side of slavery? And don’t try to tell me that forcing someone to work for another man against their free will isn’t slavery because you’d be wrong and who wants to be wrong on purpose?

MENSA-member and intellectual titan Kamala Harris did exactly that when she decided to bash the DOJ for telling Christian bakers that they aren’t forced to render services to which they are fundamentally and spiritually opposed, such as baking a cake for a gay wedding.

#KamalaHarrisSupportsSlavery

She released an ill-advised tweet that directly condemned the Justice Department for “siding with discrimination.”

Shame on the Justice Department for siding with discrimination. It has no place in our society. https://t.co/3hzUTnPQfG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2017

Of course, Harris only cares about discrimination against minorities who will vote for her if she pays them lip service. What she fails to realize is that the DOJ taking the opposite stance means siding with discrimination about Christians and business owners, basically telling them that they are forced to engage in activities that directly violate their religious faith.

I wonder if she would feel the same way if the baker was a Muslim who refused to make a cake for a Jewish wedding or, heck, even a gay wedding, since they seem to think it’s okay to chuck homosexuals off buildings for their sexual preferences.

But put weddings aside for a moment. Say your standard American went in a Muslim bakery to order donuts and wanted maple with bacon on top. The Muslim owner tells him that handling pork products is against his faith, but the will happily make him regular maple donuts and the man can add his own bacon. The man says no and tromps off to the media to report his “discrimination.” Would the Democrats side with him in forcing the baker to make the product that would force him to violate his faith, simply because they think the man who could just as easily gone to another business for his product is being “discriminated against”?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

But I’m not the only one who thinks Harris is on the wrong track. Social media was quick to shut down her pity party.

1-As archaic as the bakers beliefs are, they are his. Nobody should be forced to do anything they are uncomfortable with. — Scott McCarthy (@CitizenMcCarthy) September 8, 2017

How can you be a Senator and an AG and not understand the Constitution, and the concept of liberty and freedom? 🙄 — The Derp State ⚠️ (@LennyGhoul) September 8, 2017

Freedom is more important than feelings — dan the man (@Danlorentz98) September 8, 2017

Your level of bias bigotry and craziness is scary. — Bossy Old Man (@chickenman582) September 8, 2017

I’m only going to say this once: Forcing people to work for others is not freedom. Forcing people to work for others is not liberty. Forcing people to work for others is not America. We fought an entire war so people wouldn’t be forced to work for others if they so chose not to, so why are we voluntarily reverting back to that time?