Kathy Griffin’s Past BACK To HAUNT Her: ‘I’ll Be Happy to Deliver A Beat Down To Barron Trump’

WOW! A lot has gone down in the past few days that I bet has a couple celebrities wishing there were such a thing as a time machine. By celebrities, I’m referring to of course unfunny comedian, Kathy Griffin and did you hear what went down with Tiger Woods this week too?

Yea, if they were BFFs and hung out, I imagine their last conversation would have went something like this…

TIGER WOODS: ” NOBODY COULD SCREW UP THEIR CAREER LIKE I DID THIS WEEKEND.”

KATHY GRIFFIN: “HOLD MY BEER, AND WATCH THIS.”

What a pair…but at least Tiger is eventually going to be out of the woods. Kathy however? Not so much. In fact, she not only has to worry about what her present actions are going to bring her, but now her not so distant past is coming to haunt her now too, and the consequences are not going to be something she’ll recoup from.

During yesterday’s press conference to discuss the firestorm that is now surrounding said comedian, she was asked about an interview she gave to Vulture back in December. In this particular interview, she mentioned that she was happy to deliver a beat down to Barron Trump. Yes, her words, not ours, and he’s just 11-years old…so she’s burying herself right now with this hate talk.

“It’s not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It’s his turn. So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron,” Griffin told Vulture at the Equality Now Gala on December 9.

“You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game,” she added.

.@kathygriffin admitted in December that she was going after Barron Trump. Now she's crying misogyny at the direction of @LisaBloom. Moron. pic.twitter.com/UBY3ueb9Zc — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 2, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

When asked about the quote Friday morning, Griffin’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said it had been given “years ago,” while Griffin said it had been a part of her act, when in fact, she said it in an interview with Vulture less than one year ago.

“You’re talking about something from a comedy act years ago, I think,” Bloom said. “We can have edgy comics in America. Comics can say things that are not appropriate for children. Comics can create images that are not appropriate for children… it is not the job of a comic to filter everything down to the level of an 11-year-old.”

Griffin later said during the press conference that she “would never want to hurt anyone, especially a child.” TMZ reported this week that Barron Trump panicked after he saw the image on television, because he did not know who Griffin was or the context in which the photograph was taken.

At 56, she didn’t pause and ponder about her stupid dog and pony show?

She’s only sorry because it had to be explained to her HOW stupid and wrong it was to do that…at 56 years old….EPIC STUPIDITY.

Joan Rivers would have punched her out. Just saying.

Then of course she has the audacity to blame her own actions on the Trump family breaking her, really lady?

If Trump has done ONE thing, he has caused liberalism to be exposed as a progressive mental disorder. One by one they are babbling like the fools they have always been about something they obviously have no comprehension of.

She didn’t “go after” a bully—She WAS the bully and now is fake-crying because it backfired on her.

Tiss tiss Kathy…may you be humbled through the trial you have just brought upon yourself.