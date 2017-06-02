Kathy Griffin’s PRESS CONFERENCE To Discuss Bullying She’s ENDURED At The Hands Of Trump Family!

Are you fetch’in kidding me? This woman is holding a press conference to talk about all the bullying she has to deal with now at the hands of the Trump family!?!?! EXCUSE ME?

Wasn’t it SHE that started this?

Well, I guess this could be expected…she’s playing the victim. She’s an intolerant liberal, so if we consider that much it actually took her longer than would be expected for a liberal to cry VICTIM.

Another shining example of the depravity and soullessness on the left. And exactly why she’ll be their newest hero. Next week, she’ll be a guest on The View, Colbert and Kimmel. She’ll probably even bring the head…

Heck…’The View’ will probably even offer her a job, witches like to exist in covens. That’s just how they roll.

It’s just ridiculous though…These depraved adolescent haters on the left are so self centered by political correctness, hate, and poor upbringing that they are a different species, who care nothing about the damage they do to other human beings.

At the end of the day though when it comes to Kathy any of her Hollywood thugs…she should be prosecuted for threatening the President of the United States. In jail, she’ll have more quality time to feel sorry for herself. Disgusting woman.

In a statement on her Twitter account, Bloom — who represented actress Mischa Baron in her sex tape case and former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh in her harassment suit against the network — announced that she and Griffin would hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday at The Bloom Firm in Woodland Hills.

“Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump’s face,” the attorney’s statement read. “Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) J

Griffin was fired from CNN this week, where she has hosted New Year’s Eve Live with network anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007. The 56-year-old My Life on the D-List star has also seen the cancellation of at least five scheduled engagements on her cross-country comedy tour. It was not immediately clear what Bloom meant by the bullying that Griffin has endured from the Trump family.