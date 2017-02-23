Katy Perry MOCKS Theresa May And President Trump At BRIT AWARDS SHOW! [VIDEO]

Katy Perry decided to put her hat into the political arena on this one. And while she was fairly discrete, at least more discrete than her normal outbursts, it was not lost on the public. Watch this video of her performance and you will see exactly what she did.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Did anyone else realise the skeletons on Katy Perry's Brit Awards performance is Theresa May and Donald Trump?😂 #BRITs2017 pic.twitter.com/0Li55hMHV4 — Natalie Lewins (@LewinsNatalie) February 22, 2017

According to Breitbart News the evening was politically charged to say the least.

Surrounded on-stage by rows of miniature houses, Perry performed her “purposeful” pop song “Chained to the Rhythm.” She was soon singing and dancing alongside two giant skeletons, donning outfits similar to ones worn by Trump and May when the Conservative Party leader visited the White House last month.

This is not the first time Katy Perry has used the stage to make a statement about her political standing. She has also been a vocal supporter of the Planned Parenthood group and allowing for little to no immigration limits. She is definitely a typical Hollywood politician.