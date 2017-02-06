Keeping it 100: Democrats don’t want Betsy DeVos for Education Secy because she’s for better education for Black and Latino children via Charter Schools
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
The Black and Latino community has to ask themselves a serious question and be honest with the answer because the lives of their children are at stake.
Why does the Democrat Party hate Charter schools so much?
If one can handle the truth, then act accordingly. The Democrat Party gets millions of dollars in campaign contributions from the teachers union. The money flow is more important than your Black or Latino child getting a better education. So if your kid is in a failing school chances are very likely that school has been subpar for a very long time without any hope of getting better.
Yet, the money flows from union dues, to Democrat political campaigns, to more lucrative teacher contracts, to higher union dues and back to Democrat Party.
So when charter schools come around that offer minority students a better education, the Democrat Party pull out all the stops to destroy then. Why? Because charters hurt their money flow and that cannot be tolerated.
Think about it!
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.