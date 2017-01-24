Kellyanne Conway Repeatedly Punches Man In Face At Inaugural Ball- Rescues Man In Fist fight

When Kellyanne Conway first arrived on the scene as Donald Trump’s campaign manager, I was more than a little skeptical of her. But she has quickly become one of the most impressive women I have watched this year. She is informed. She is articulate. She is passionate. And she is not afraid to stand up in the face of those attacking her and her beliefs.

What I have noticed most is how she knows exactly what she is talking about. She is incredibly aware of what is going on and her opinions are not framed by the media. She is a bold free thinker.

And it turns out she is more than just a brilliant mind. She is quite a force to be reckoned with.

At the recent inauguration ball violence broke out between two men, and she stepped between them to break up the fight. When one man would not back down she wasn’t afraid to let him know how unacceptable that is.

From the Hill:

Conway reportedly stepped between two men who were fighting and punched one of them when they wouldn’t stop. Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino recounted the event on Monday in a Facebook post. “Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guy,” Gasparino wrote. “Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked.” “Now I know why trump hired her,” he added.

She is winning. And she is shattering glass ceilings.