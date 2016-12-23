Kellyanne Conway SPANKS 2 Presidents And A Fox Host In ONE Sentence!

23 Dec, 2016 by
Leave it to liberal Fox News co-host Juan Williams to ask a personally invasive question regarding how Kellyanne Conway intends to care for her family and manage a political career.

Of course, her come back was a majestic slap to the mouth that hopefully taught Williams to mind his own business.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Conway managed to reply to the absurd question in a way that (rightfully) slammed two former Presidents and Williams, while maintaining class and dignity.

When asked how she plans to juggle her personal and professional lives, Conway simply stated “I would say that I don’t play golf, and I don’t have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t.”

Obama and Clinton are going to need some ice for those burns.

Well, that is a really good way to save time, if you’re looking to be objective about it.

How would you have answered Juan’s question?

 

Sierra Marlee

