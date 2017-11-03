Kevin Spacey Now Accused Of Raping 15-Yr Old Boyfriend: ‘He’s a Pedophile’

The Kevin Spacey situation just got a whole lot worse.

If you thought that being accused of coming onto a 14-year-old child actor while he was drunk and losing his show for it was bad, just wait until you hear about this latest accusation. It’ll make you want to destroy every Kevin Spacey movie you’ve ever bought.

Apparently a young man started a “consensual” sexual relationship with actor Kevin Spacey when he was 14, meaning the actor himself was a 24-year-old teacher in Westchester County. The relationship ended when Spacey attempted to rape the boy.

The now-48-year-old artist detailed his allegations, which have apparently been independently verified by “Vulture,” who reached out to Spacey’s representatives. They are denying validity of the claims.

The man said that he was 12-years-old when he first met Spacey while taking acting classes, and two years later the pair bumped into each other where the actor gave him his number, saying “I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.”

“I felt like I’d won the lottery. A little drunk with it and very delighted with the attention,” he noted his feelings at the time. “I called him on the phone the next day, and he told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me. We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me f*cking him.”

A little lewd, but you get the idea. Who thinks that way about a teenage boy who has barely hit puberty? Personally, the very thought makes my skin crawl.

Spacey also apparently tried to introduce him to Hollywood by passing his name onto producers, but it didn’t yield any results.

When the boy was 15-years-old, Spacey once again invited him over to his apartment, but this time the relationship ended after the actor tried to force himself on the teen.

“He told me to come over, and I went to the apartment,” he recalls. “And I thought we were going to kiss and tell each other we loved each other and I was going to go. But he wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to f*ck me, which had never happened to me before.”

Not altogether uncommon in homosexual relationships, but it’s what happened next that really pushed it over the edge.

“[Spacey] pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my assh*le, and it hurts like a motherf*cker,” he claims. “I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me.”

“I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me,'” the man continues. “I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

He concluded his allegations by saying that he sees Spacey as a “pedophile” and a “sexual predator” which is absolutely correct. You simply don’t do those things to anyone, let along a young boy. He needs to be blacklisted from Hollywood at the very LEAST.