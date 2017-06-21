Kicking Granny P to the Curb: Pelosi under fire from Democrats, ‘It’s time for her to go’

The problem really isn’t Nancy Pelosi. The Democrat Party has lost touch with the American people in favor of Gays, transgenders, the Black Lives Matter crowd, they hate White people and demonstrated all the time with accusations of white privilege. Simply put, the Dems have become the anti-White Party. That’s really putting themselves at a distinct disadvantage when whites are still 70% of the U.S. population.

NY Post reports Democrats are wondering if is time to ditch Nancy Pelosi as their leader after suffering a stinging defeat Tuesday night in the special election for a congressional seat in Georgia.

The ultra-liberal House minority leader was featured in numerous GOP ads linking her to 30-year-old political novice Jon Ossoff, a Democratic recruit, in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election.

Ossoff ended up losing to Republican Karen Handel by a four-point margin – 51.9 to 48.1 percent.