Larry David Shocks Audience By Making Concentration Camp Jokes On SNL [VIDEO]

Not everyone is made for the stage my friends, and I believe that Larry David just proved he is one of them.

It was on Saturday Night Live that Curb Your Enthusiasm was given a crack at the main gig of hosting. Not his first time, but definitely not his best, that is for sure. The guy is good on camera, at least that’s what I hear. But on the stage Saturday, he must have felt the pain when his jokes pretty much ran flat, and there was definitely a tension in the air that could be felt from everyone’s living rooms watching.

Honestly, I think he did good and bad. I’ve seen worse, though one particular joke of his was probably not the way to go. David is Jewish. We know this. Yet somehow, making a ill-advised joke about picking up women in concentration camps didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

In a monologue, David lets it rip:

“I’ve always, always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp? I think I would.”

“Hey Schlomo, Schlomo, look at the one over there by Barracks Eight. Oh my God. Is she gorgeous! … Of course, the problem is there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.”

What was the response? A choir of crickets.

And twitter? Please, don’t even get me started on the tweet reaction. It went something like the following:

Larry David went from making me laugh about his Jew jokes to making me cringe. #PleaseStopJokingAboutConcentrationCamps #SNL #LarryDavid × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) November 5, 2017

David also opened up another joke about “a very disturbing pattern” of Jewish predators that occupy all up and down Hollywood. “Not all but many of them are Jews.” This of course is in reference to the allegations of sexual harassment by first, Harvey Weinstein, and now Brett Ratner among others.

He followed up with:

“I don’t like when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons. I want ‘Einstein discovers the theory of relativity,’ ‘Salk cures polio.’ What I don’t want? ‘Weinstein took it out.'”

“I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative. When people see me I want them to say, ‘Oh, there goes a fine Jew for you!'”

Even the Washington Post had to take a swing at David’s most controversial joke of the night with “Larry David’s Holocaust joke on SNL: bad taste, or just bad comedy?”

Though I think it was the New York Daily News headline that took the real credit:

“Pretty, pretty, pretty awful.”

Now you decide which!