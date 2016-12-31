The Last Tradition’s Biggest Disappointment of 2016: Mark Levin

Yes, you may be wondering why I didn’t choose Hillary Clinton. Well, she’s not relevant enough for me to give a hoot.

But, Mark Levin is a different story. He’s lost a tremendous amount of my respect for being so foolishly anti-Trump. I thought Mark was smarter than that.

For all his constitutional bluster, Mark simply couldn’t see the forest for the trees. What really turned me off about him was his insistence, like other NeverTrumpers, to being the sole gatekeeper of conservatism. Nobody on earth is, except for Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin isn’t remotely in the same zip code.

The Last Tradition