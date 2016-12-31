The Last Tradition’s Biggest Disappointment of 2016: Mark Levin
Yes, you may be wondering why I didn’t choose Hillary Clinton. Well, she’s not relevant enough for me to give a hoot.
But, Mark Levin is a different story. He’s lost a tremendous amount of my respect for being so foolishly anti-Trump. I thought Mark was smarter than that.
For all his constitutional bluster, Mark simply couldn’t see the forest for the trees. What really turned me off about him was his insistence, like other NeverTrumpers, to being the sole gatekeeper of conservatism. Nobody on earth is, except for Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin isn’t remotely in the same zip code.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.