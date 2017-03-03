Lawmakers On HUNT Across Capitol For Secret Obamacare Plans

The House Republicans are at it again. Supposedly they were crafting the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, yet once again, there seems to be no oversight as far as many other republicans are concerned. This is the centerpiece of the Obama legacy…And yet, the bill to take it down, and maybe implement a different government program, is being shrouded in mystery.

Following reports that a huge portion of their health-care legislation was being held for House GOP review in an unknown room somewhere in the Capitol complex, Democrats and Republicans who hadn’t been made privy to it’s location, started to search for it. I warn you. A lot of it seems like theatrics, yet there is truth to the issue of the lack of transparency. Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, was first on the scene to mock the secret location in his own way.

Paul addressed some reporters about it, and brought along a disconnected scanner-printer for props. The security staff at the door turned him down. He took advantage of the situation:

“It’s the secret office of the secret bill. I suspect public pressure will make them release it.”

But according to reports, the bill wasn’t there. The House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady was present in the room, but the Texas Republican said the bill wasn’ with him.



In which Rand Paul shows up at the apparently secret Obamacare repeal bill's reading room with a COPY MACHINE. "We didn't get to use it" pic.twitter.com/PnNvKTWgFg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 2, 2017

The audience gathered outside — including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland — was doubting, so in they went to examine. They exited the room about 30 seconds afterward…And that’s where Hoyer just plain gets ridiculous…Seriously. Leave it to the Democrats to dramatize everything:



.@WhipHoyer addressing Lincoln after walking into the secret ACA bill room where the bill appears to no longer be pic.twitter.com/W6kV7xpy1t — arit john (@aritbenie) March 2, 2017

Transparency needs to happen, no matter what party is in power…Who else is sick of both parties and their tricks?