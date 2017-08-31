Lawyer Says Obama Is Still Running FBI After They Block Access To Hillary Files

Lawyer Says Obama Is Still Running FBI After They Block Access To Hillary Files
The FBI is refusing to release the contents of Hillary Clinton’s most controversial records, and one lawyer suspects that former President Barack Obama could still be in charge, and is ordering them to block public access to potentially damaging files.

Is this possible? Let’s be honest with ourselves, as much as we’d like to think it’s not, it’s likely that Obama still has some sort of sway simply because he is the most recent former President.

That, or Hillary had Bill pay them a visit to talk about their “grandchildren.”

FBI record manager David Hardy is refusing to release the controversial Hillary Clinton files because he claims that the public simply isn’t interested in it. In case he hasn’t noticed, we’ve been dealing with a natural disaster, so yeah, our attentions are elsewhere. That doesn’t make it okay to withhold information that people have been asking for for years.

“We have determined you have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” claimed Hardy, to the displeasure of New York lawyer Ty Clevenger who is the filer.

“I’m just stunned,” he said in a statement to the Washington Times. ““It looks like the [Barack] Obama Administration is still running the FBI.”

It’s odd indeed that the FBI chose this week in particular (when Hurricane Harvey made landfall) to decide whether there is enough public interest in the Clinton files to determine if they should release them. I absolutely refuse to believe that is a coincidence. In fact, I believe they were waiting for something this big so they could bury it.

Unfortunately, conservatives are simple, stupid people who are going to accept the FBI attempting to get this to go away. If anything, stating that there wasn’t enough interest generated more interest in the case.

I hope Clevenger decides to appeal this and forced the FBI to release the documents.

