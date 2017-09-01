The Left ATTACKS Trump After He Announces $1 Million Being Donated To Harvey Relief Efforts

Liberals just can’t help but be terribly bitter little people who only exist to attack people they disagree with, no matter what they do. They should rescue orphans from a burning home on Christmas Eve and liberals could cry that they didn’t want the orphans to have a warm house to live in.

Trump has pledged a $1M donation to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, yet the liberals of Twitter just couldn’t stand the idea that our President is anything less than a blood-sucking troll who feeds on the misery of minorities and single mothers. So they attacked him. For being selfless.

What does that tell you about their beliefs?

Awesome: Trump Pledging $1 Million in Personal Funds to Harvey Relief https://t.co/QP0zfOpoG0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2017

Let’s be honest here, it’s not like our President was hurting for money before he got elected. You know $1M is pocket change to someone like him, and it’s good to know that he’s willing to put it toward a cause that will help thousands.

But that wasn’t good enough for lefties, who attempted to tear into him on Twitter.

Isn't he worth "Billions"? A mill is a drop in the bucket compared to all the money @realDonaldTrump is making illegally by his Presidency. — Antonio Rodriguez Jr (@arod671) August 31, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

What's more believable: Trump pledging $1 million or Joel Osteen's hurricane fundraiser not being embezzled? — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017

who is he going to rob to do that ? — Robert Jones (@robertjones212) August 31, 2017

It's called a tax deduction for him don't think he thinks it's anymore than that! — Venda Breadling (@MsBreadling) August 31, 2017

Nothing is ever good enough for these people. He’s donating to help people who have been displaced by a natural disaster, and you’re complaining that he is going to get a tax deduction from it? Or that he could give more? How much did you give, huh? Are you down there helping people get out of their houses and receive food and medical attention? Or are you just an armchair thug who chaps on the President not matter what he says?

Do the rest of us a favor and stop fostering division in the wake of a disaster that will take billions of dollars and many, many years to fully repair, okay? That is the last thing we need as a country right now. We need unity. It won’t kill you to congratulate him on doing the right thing. I promise.