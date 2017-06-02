Left Goes Apocalyptic Over Trump Paris Decision, Claim It’s An ASSAULT On People Of Color

President Donald Trump’s determination to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord has drawn cheers and criticism from all sides of the aisle.

One of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard the left squawk about in regards the “effects” of our voluntary removal form the Accord, is the fact that this will apparently directly affect communities of color.

Yes, President Trump is trying to kill minorities by pulling out of the climate deal. You got him. That was the plan all along.

And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for your meddling SJWs.

The backlash for this move includes the resignation of Disney’s Bob Iger from the President’s council…

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

… to the Democratic Senator from California, Kamala Harris…

There is no Planet B. This disastrous decision threatens the world our children and children’s children will live in. #ParisAgreement — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2017

… to the baseless accusations made by actor Mark Ruffalo.

Shame on you @realDonaldTrump as people lose their lives, homes and economic opportunities to your childish refusal to honor #ParisAgreement — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

UNICEF even went as far as to publish a propaganda photo to hopefully get more people to scream at Trump for his decision to remove us from the disastrous deal.

The ACLU made the wackiest accusation of all, claiming that our withdrawal from the Climate Accord is going to affect our progress on racial justice.

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

After pulling in thousands of confused replies, the ACLU issued some more tweets on the topic, and trying to explain what they meant by that.

Black and brown people are more likely to live near coal plants, and have higher asthma rates than white Americans do. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

The NAACP agreed with the sentiment, and retweeted the ACLU – adding in a “#StayWoke” hashtag for good measure.

This is exactly what the left is all about – the sky is always falling, the barbarians are always at the gate, and if you don’t vote for them you’re going to have a terrible life. Can we stop pretending that they care about anything more than power, and will say and do anything to ascertain their positions in the government? At this point, it’s just embarrassing how far they have to reach to to to tie this to some sort of “racism,” “sexism,” or “Islamaphobia” thing.