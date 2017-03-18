The Left Say Trump Doesn’t Care, But Look What He Just Did For Flint, MI

President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency has provided a large sum of money to assist in implementing the infrastructure upgrades Flint, Michigan desperately needs after the massive water crisis.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has assigned a $100-million grant to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to help restore the quality of drinking water infrastructure upgrades in Flint. The funding that had been approved by Congress last year.

Provided by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016, the funds awarded Friday, March 17, are fashioned to permit the city to speed up work to replace the old lead service lines along with other infrastructure changes, including advancements to Flint’s water treatment plant.

The federal award to Michigan comes on the heels of the state backing Flint Mayor Karen Weaver’s proposal for spending the funds as well as $20 million in matching finances from the state.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt shared his thoughts in a Press Release:

“The people of Flint and all Americans deserve a more responsive federal government. EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint’s water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America’s water infrastructure.”

Weaver in turn also expressed her gratitude as she was “excited and very grateful to receive these much-needed funds.”

“The city of Flint being awarded a grant of this magnitude in such a critical time of need will be a huge benefit. As we prepare to start the next phase of the…pipe replacement program, these funds will give us what we need to reach our goal of replacing 6,000 pipes this year and make other needed infrastructure improvements. We look forward to the continued support of the EPA and federal government.”

Gov. Rick Snyder also discussed what he thought was a good partnership between state and federal governments:

“Combined with the nearly $250 million in state funding already allocated, this will help keep Flint on a solid path forward. It’s great to see federal, state and local partners continuing to work together to help with infrastructure upgrades and pipe replacements for the people of Flint.”

Now, lets see if the money actually gets spent on infrastructure, or if it magically starts to disappear…