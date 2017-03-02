LGBT Supporter Spends Money To Become A GENDERLESS ALIEN! [VIDEO]

Let me preface the actual article by apologizing profusely for the nonsense you’re about to read. Believe me when I say that there is no enough mind bleach in the world to erase the degeneracy you’re about to witness.

This is what happens when you have more money than sense, you spend $50,000 to turn yourself into a “genderless alien.” I swear if this thing starts demanding its own bathroom…

From The Daily Mail:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A man has spent $50,000 (£40,000) on plastic surgery to become an alien – and could soon have his genitalia removed. Vinny Ohh, 22, from Los Angeles in California, has had over 110 procedures to transform into a ‘genderless’ extra-terrestrial. The make-up artist believes he’s neither male nor female and so his extreme look is a way to mirror how he feels inside.

If I believed in trigger warnings, this would definitely be where I would put one.

Now he plans to fork out another $160,000 (£130,000) on surgery to have his genitalia, nipples and bellybutton removed. Vinny said: ‘I want to be a sexless alien being, I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the inside. ‘The overall image I want to do is an alien. I want to be a hybrid, not male or female. ‘I’ve wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17, I’ve been going to doctors to see if it’s possible but had no luck. ‘I don’t want people to think I’m trying to change into a woman. I could live without sexual organs so why should I have a penis or a vagina.

‘I don’t see why I shouldn’t have my genitals completely removed and have nothing down there. ‘So far, I’ve had $50,000 in skincare and procedures including two rhinoplasties, facial fillers in my lips, cheeks and brow bone all to look extra-terrestrial. ‘I do kind of look like a Martian, I have a really big head, no eyebrows and I’ve just been connecting with that. ‘When people ask me how I’d label myself, I tell them an “extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed” it’s becoming my slogan.’ I’m not going to put any more photos because they are significantly more disturbing, but here’s a video: Why? Just why? God bless America…