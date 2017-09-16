Lib Student Questions Ben Shapiro’s ‘Moral Value’ Of Fetus, Then Faces Epic Takedown [VIDEO]

Ben Shapiro, what a brave little Jew. Little because he is pretty short, Jew because he’s Jewish and proud of it. So those aren’t insults, I genuinely like the guy.



Ben Shapiro, conservative pundit and host of The Ben Shapiro Show on The Daily Wire, spoke at UC Berkeley on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time he’s tried to speak there. Of course, the leftists there were cordial and nice and welcoming of other opinions. Oh wait that’s right, they rioted and nine people were arrested. My bad. The violence of words is real, or something. I don’t know, I’m not very good at play-acting a leftist scumbag.

The conservative wunderkind had lines out the door to be seen. Many people were turned away. This is a good sign as many of those people were probably those who don’t agree with him and wanted to engage in dialogue with him.



Long line of students at the standby line, hoping to score a ticket to @benshapiro speech. #BenAtBerkeley pic.twitter.com/AcMois9DHt — Sophia Lee Sohyun (@SophiaLeeHyun) September 15, 2017

Shapiro gave a resounding speech and had time for a question and answer session at the end. A self-styled “left-leaning” student asked Shapiro about abortion and why he believed that a fetus in the first trimester had “moral value.”

This was his response.



Ben Shapiro answers a student on abortion during the Q&A portion and it ends with an epic takedown. 😆#BenAtBerkeley pic.twitter.com/J1iFFCp7TV — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) September 15, 2017

Shapiro said anytime you draw a line other than conception you “end up drawing a false line that could be applied to other adults.”

The student said he drew the line at “sentience,” whatever that means. Sounds like a bunch of anti-science, State-worshiping nonsense to me.

Shapiro responded resoundingly.

“OK, so when you’re asleep, can I stab you?”

“No.”

“OK, if you are in a coma from which you may awake, can I stab you?”

“Well then … uhhh, no,” the student replied. “But that’s still potential sentience!”

“Do you know what else has potential sentience? Being a fetus,” Shapiro said. #NailedIt. Did I do that right?

What a load of crock from this self-proclaimed lefty. Either we protect human beings from conception or we don’t. There are arguments to both sides but it’s frustrating when one side pretends the other side has no arguments, or that there is some mumbo-jumbo that can explain everything away.

Maybe instead of providing “safe spaces” for students who feel “threatened” by having someone come to campus that they don’t agree with, they should have been in the room with Ben. Maybe they would have learned something. Ah, who am I kidding? They wouldn’t have.