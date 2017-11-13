Liberals raise more than $57,000 for women fired for flipping off Trump’s motorcade

Life Hack: If you want to con morons out of their money, post a photo of you flipping off the President’s motorcade, lose your job, and have liberals send you tens of thousands of dollars. Of course they probably got that money by taxing some hard-working, middle class guy to death but the only thing better than me keeping my money, is me keeping your money!

Apparently this is exactly what happened to Juli Briskman, the liberal woman who made a vulgar gesture at Trump’s Presidential motorcade as it passed her while she was cycling. She later posted the photo to social media and was fired by the company she worked for, as it may have jeopardized their ability to win government contracts in the future.

So someone set up a GoFundMe for her and her two children. And people actually gave her money.

I’m in the wrong business.

She appeared in an interview with Megyn Kelly to discuss why she did what she did, and how she feels about her newfound infamy, as well as becoming an internet sensation.

Briskman said that flipping him off as he pass was the “only way I had to give him the message that I wanted to give him.” Because being respectful is for adults and she clearly couldn’t contain herself. I’m sure if people walked by her every day making rude hand gestures, she wouldn’t view it as nearly the heroic gesture.

And yet…

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” reads the description. “This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. You can show your support by donating here.”

In one week, she managed to raise $57,630. Unbelievable.

I don’t fault people for doing whatever they want with their money, but I really can’t bring myself to donate to someone who lost their job for being disrespectful. I’m not Trump’s biggest fan, but this is something that I just can’t get behind. Not to mention she’s filing a lawsuit (with the aid of the ACLU) against her former employer Akima for firing her, despite knowing the policy on social media use.

I just hope that her employer doesn’t take her back. What she did wasn’t against the First Amendment and neither is what they did. I wouldn’t want someone like that working for my company and risking future opportunities either.

Actions have consequences.