LIBERALS Fired Up That Trump KILLED IT On The Tonight Show – Did You See This Yet!? VIDEO

Donald Trump was on NBC’s the “Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. All went well and maybe a little too well for some online keyboard warriors…Donald Trump actually let Jimmy tussle his hair.

And the crowd roared with delight, while the internet cried out in self-righteous indignation.

Liberals went full-throttle demoniacal when they saw THIS:

@KatyTurNBC I will never watch Jimmy Fallon again. That's how strongly I feel about humanizing a monster — Empty the Basket (@puppymnkey) September 16, 2016



When you are neutral in the presence of racism and bigotry, you are part of the problem Jimmy Fallon — R Joseph (@rjoseph7777) September 16, 2016



Jimmy Fallon blew it tonight. Late night comedians used be the court jesters of culture. Humanizing a xenophobe is not okay. #FallonTonight — Ateeya Manzoor (@Ateeya) September 16, 2016



‘Humanizing a Monster’? That’s what these asshats are claiming Jimmy Fallon is doing. Humanizing.

Hold on for a second. These pantie wadded, self-righteous, all knowing libtards are blaming Fallon for treating a human being…like a human being? That is the most ridiculous complaint I’ve heard on Twitter today. These online psychopaths are so incensed that they actually believe they are justified in condemning Trump as a monster.

Look, you sick bastards. I realize you don’t like Trump. Neither do I. But you HAVE to see that you’re complaints of Fallon doing his job as an entertainer, and not as a political activist, is beyond stupid. Grow up. Grow a pair.

I can honestly bet, that Twitter has given the stupidest people in our society a place to stand and scream their emotions and knee jerk thoughts without thinking of the consequences. I’m willing to bet that the majority of these keyboard warriors are not even willing to back up their words in person.

Social media is the online liquid courage. Please. Let this election be over…

#Smod2016