Liberals Try To Celebrate “MUSLIM WOMEN’S DAY” Get LEVELED When It BACKFIRES!

In an effort to prove how “tolerant” and “accepting” they are, liberals tried to celebrate a “Muslim Women’s Day.”

Needless to say, it didn’t exactly go as expected.

From The Federalist Papers:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Huffington Post decided to “celebrate” Muslim Women’s Day with a hashtag. It probably isn’t going quite how they expected. What’s ironic is that the recent ‘Day Without Women’ was organized by a Palestinian terrorist who has now been forced to leave the country for lying on her VISA application. She was responsible for the deaths of two Israeli students. From the Washington Examiner: The 69-year-old Palestinian activist was convicted in the 1969 supermarket bombing in Israel that killed two Hebrew University students. She served 10 years before being released in a prisoner exchange. Linda Sarsour is another woman who helped organize the Women’s March and has also been accused of Islamic Terrorist links. It still isn’t clear why the left aligns with a religion that oppresses women, girls and gays around the world, including in the United States. Meanwhile they abhor Christianity. Note to the left: Muslim bakers won’t bake your damn cake for a gay wedding either. The left is being reminded about the oppression of Muslim women around the world and rightfully so.

More women fly military jets in Israel than can drive a car in Saudi Arabia. That’s what #muslimwomensday means to me pic.twitter.com/9ftbqoySbR — CallingOut Community (@calling1out) March 27, 2017

Will Hijab Barbie come with instructions on how to obey Sharia Law? https://t.co/6QAkuB9QZ9#MuslimWomensDay — BluRaʎ🐰 (@IanPTrait) March 27, 2017

1979 Iranian women protesting against the forced wearing the hijab. What Muslim women looked like before Islam radicalized #MuslimWomensDay pic.twitter.com/eac2HUeFjy — ！(◎_◎;) (@URG8NCY) March 27, 2017

Muslim women are the biggest victims of their own religion. #MuslimWomensDay pic.twitter.com/TgCdGwho8l — SprinkleChef Mattis✨ (@GodnCountry_) March 27, 2017

So now we’re “celebrating” oppressed people instead of helping them?

Good to know that hashtag activism is still the tool of the left