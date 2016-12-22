Limbaugh Reveals What Obama Will Do Once Trump Is Sworn In As President- SICKENING!

President Obama has not promised to pull a President Bush and stay out of the limelight after his Presidency is over, and it is really no wonder why. He loves the attention that comes with the office and the title.

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh took to the airwaves and predicted what Obama is going to do when Trump takes over. Honestly, I see it as being entirely possible.

On Tuesday’s show, Limbaugh predicted Obama’s future after handing over the title of President to Donald Trump. Limbaugh thinks that Obama will become a rallying point for liberals and Democrats who are upset by the new Commander in Chief. He will be on CNN, NBC, MSNBC etc. spouting off about Trump’s actions, reactions and behaviors, without realizing that nobody cares what he has to say.

“Obama is going to call (NBC’s) Chuck Todd — take his pick — (CNN’s) John King, Wolf Blitzer… and they will not be able to wait,” Limbaugh said on Tuesday. “They’ll give Obama as much time as he wants to rip into Trump and to ‘warn’ the American people.” “He’s going to try to create all kinds of unrest and disunity and so forth,” he added.

It makes sense, does it not? I mean, he’s already been very critical of a man who has yet to even take office, and he also has a love affair with the media. It stands to reason that he will want to say in the public eye after his service, and will do so by essentially becoming a political pundit.

Unfortunately, that means the rest of us will be dealing with his crap for the foreseeable future, but at least when we lie down at night we know in our hearts that America is a better place than it was under Obama, even if I still have to write articles about him.