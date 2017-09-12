A list of all the different people Hillary Clinton blamed for her loss in her new book

Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, is essentially a comprehensive list of reasons why she herself is not responsible for her own loss, and if you disagree you’re sexist.

Okay, that might be a little harsh. In all fairness, she does actually attribute a fair bit of her loss to herself, but realistically, it should be 100% of it. She couldn’t put out with win, and that’s on her.

In her book, Hillary makes a list of people she thinks are partly to blame for the fact that she is not currently sitting on the throne- er… in the White House.

So exactly who does Clinton think blocked her road to Washington? Well…

There’s Bernie Sanders, who she whines “caused lasting damage” to her campaign and “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.” She then goes on to say that it “was beyond frustrating that Bernie acted as if he had a monopoly on political purity.” While he may not have a monopoly on it, he is orders of magnitude more pure than you. In every sense of the word.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Then there were Sanders’ supporters, affectionately termed “Bernie Bros.” She accuses them of “harassing my supporters online” and claiming that their vitriol was “ugly and more than a little sexist.”

And of course, she had to throw in flash-in-the-pan Green Party candidate Jill Stein in there because, well, she dared challenge the Queen for the crown. Actually, Hillary went full mean girl and said Stein “wouldn’t be worth mentioning” had she not received tens of thousands of votes in swing states that Trump ended up winning, saying that there “were more than enough Stein voters to swing the result, just like Ralph Nader did in Florida and New Hampshire in 2000.”

Oh! This one is my favorite! She also accuses “sexism and misogyny” for her sound spanking, saying Trump won because he was “flagrantly sexist.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden was also the target of her ire for saying the Democratic Party as a whole “did not talk about what it always stood for” after making campaign stops for her.

Former FBI Director James Comey also got a verbal lashing from the old crone, who complained that his renewed email scandal investigation turned her campaign “upside down.” She also asked a question that could have also been the title of her book, “What the hell was Comey doing?”

Anthony Weiner, the man who can’t privately sext to save his life (or marriage) also got a dishonorable mention in her book when his scandalous texts to a teenage girl were leaked. It is reported that his wife, Huma Abedin, heard the news and shouted “This man will be the death of me!”

And the rest? The rest she took the blame for, shockingly. I’ll give her credit, she’s getting there.