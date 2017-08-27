LOL! Chelsea Clinton Forgets How To Use Quotes – Tweets She Spent A Year In Arpaio’s Tent Jail

Chelsea Clinton recently took to Twitter to reminisce about the bad old days she spent as an inmate incarcerated under the supervision of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Well, actually that’s only what it seemed like, since what she really did was to share an essay in the Washington Post written by a former prisoner of the Sheriff. And in so doing, she forgot those ever so important quotation marks, making it seem as if she had been the one incarcerated. We all know Clintons don’t go to jail, so it didn’t take long to figure out that it was just a lack of attention to grammar.

For years Americans have waited to see a Clinton, any Clinton, do the time for their alleged multiple crimes. But in today’s Progressive world, where Clintons are gods and justice for them is a joke, that will likely never happen. So of course, the idea that Clinton was in jail got folks pretty excited.

The year I spent in Joe Arpaio’s tent jail was hell. He should never walk free. https://t.co/KT09Monasj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 26, 2017

Quotations are helpful, unless you were wanting to misrepresent things. — PhishCoug (@phishcoug) August 26, 2017

I shared directly from @washingtonpost site. Not sure why it being an op-ed wasn't clear. Thank you for pointing out. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 26, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

One Twitter user pointed it out to her and she acknowledged she had not really checked it. But other Twitter users had some hilarious responses! See below.

That's right…..Wasn't Brian Williams your cell mate? — Brad (@MesquiteSmoker) August 27, 2017

Didn't Joe's tent jail have a Starbucks? — duglystick (@duglystick) August 26, 2017

What were you in for? https://t.co/2Q4ycXsf6R — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 26, 2017

Wasn't @ChelseaClinton also under heavy sniper fire as she was brought into the tent prison by her entourage of plagiarism junkies — Bleed Razorback Red (@JohnnySimpson65) August 26, 2017

Twitter users never waste a good opportunity to take a crack at a Clinton. Chelsea’s mom, Hillary, has Benghazi, the email scandal, the Rose Law Firm scandal, the multiple coverups of Bill’s romps with women not his wife, and many others. And yet she will seemingly not serve a day in jail for any of it.

We can all only hope that Chelsea steps out of politics and does not attempt to get elected to some sort of office. We do not need any more Senator, Secretary or President Clintons. We’ve had enough. It’s time for the whole family to go walking in the woods with Hillary and leave America alone.