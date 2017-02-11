LOL! Hillary Tries To Throw A Punch At Trump- Kellyanne Conway Responds With A KNOCKOUT!
While she definitely has her faults no one will ever convince me that Kellyanne Conway is not a total champ. She refuses to take any insult sitting down and is unafraid to fire back in the heat of a moment. These are all traits that could be less phenomenal if it did not belong to a woman who knew what was morally worth fighting for.
Recently the judges have voted in a three to one vote to end the travel ban. Hillary Clinton decided to take the opportunity to make her voice heard by tweeting a simple yet accusatory tweet.
3-0
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017
It did not take long for Conway to take rever\nge in her
PA, WI, MI. https://t.co/wqhYCU2qe2 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017
Mic drop.
What else needs to be said?
Alexandria Willis