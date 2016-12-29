How low of a Scumbag is Charlie Sheen?: He defends tweet wishing death on Donald Trump

I actually like Charlie Sheen’s work going all the way back to when he starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Wall Street and Platoon. And I’m not the type to vow I will never go to any one of his movies or refuse to watch repeats of Three and a Half Men. Having said all that, I still believe he’s a scumbag for wishing death on Donald Trump and Charlie better hope God doesn’t take away his father Martin anytime soon because that’s the kind of thing that happens when you wish death on other people. Like Leftists like to say, “Karma is a Bitch!”

NY Daily News reports Charlie Sheen busted out his thesaurus as he defended himself against backlash for wishing death on President-elect Donald Trump. The actor, 51, ripped the negative media attention that his hateful tweet, which read “Dear God; Trump next, please!” received on social media. He even sarcastically suggests the message was solely intended for the Almighty. Sheen, who in November 2015 revealed he was HIV positive, pinned the tweet to his profile on Thursday, taking aim at Trump on the heels of the most recent celebrity passings, of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and George Michael.

