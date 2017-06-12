MAJOR American Company DROPS Sponsorship Of NYC Public Theater After Onstage ‘TRUMP STABBING’

By Right Wing News’ Just An American

Both Delta Airlines and Bank of America have now cancelled their sponsorships of New York City’s Public Theater, following the backlash from their Shakespeare Park production of Julius Caesar, a “contemporary” run on the classic play. However, theirs had a PLOT TWIST that is now making them cringe in hindsight.

Theirs had a Donald-Trump inspired twist on the main character, and it is he that ends up being graphically stabbed to death right there on stage. Since this horrid scene Bank of America has released the following statement:

“Bank of America supports art programs worldwide, including an 11-year partnership with The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park,” a spokesperson for the company told the New York Daily News Sunday. “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”

Of course the play itself was Julius Caesar, but the main character’s striking resemblance to President Trump doesn’t take a genius to decode what was really going down. We’re talking blonde, slicked-back hair and a business suit and tie, with his wife Calpurnia speaking in a Slavic accent just like our First Lady, Melania Trump. So it’s not hard to see what they were really saying at all.

Delta Airlines was the first sponsor to cancel their support for the theatre, in which they also released a statement for:

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

“Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of the Public Theater effective immediately,” the statement added.

Other sponsors of the New York City’s Public Theater include American Express, the New York Times and Bank of America. The Delta sponsorship cancellation represents a blow to the Public Theater nearly two weeks after another controversy sparked by a graphic depiction of President Trump’s death led to lost sponsorship and business opportunities. In May, comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photograph with a fake, bloodied head of the president in her outstretched arm. The photograph generated a firestorm of criticism and Griffin was quickly fired from her role on CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live broadcast. The comedian also lost out on a commercial deal with a restroom accessories company and had several scheduled performances on her cross-country comedy tour cancelled.

Excellent news regarding BOA and Delta. They apparently care about their customer base. And don’t support plays about the current President of the United States being murdered. Good to know.