Major U.S, City Has Become One Where It Is TABOO To Have A Republican Friend

Why would anyone who isn’t an avowed socialist want to live in Seattle, Washington? I ask this because one of the city council members, Kshama Sawant, is a self-described socialist who has actually incited riots before. That should tell you everything you need to know about the city, but in case you’re morbidly curious, allow me to expose you to the toxic side of Seattle politics.

While the rest of the United States – that being the 95% of us who are still sane and don’t want civil war – just wants to find a way to come together, there are people like Sawant who prefer to think of her political opponents as her enemies. Now, it appears that it has become taboo for the liberals of Seattle to admit that they have Republican friends.

While in the middle of a debate about the state of the juvenile justice system in their city, Tim Burgess (Democrat) tried to show how important the issue is by invoking bi-partisanship. He spoke of how “even our Republican friends” have been calling for changes to the system, but Sawant took issue with his statement.

She stood up and declared that Burgess didn’t speak for her, because she didn’t have any Republican friends.

And then, wait for it, the crowd CHEERED. They actually applauded a woman who is proud of living in an echo chamber, where the only diversity allowed is different ways of bringing out the socialist agenda. That right there tells you everything you need to know about the city. She was simply expressing the opinions held by many of the people in attendance, and that should frighten everyone.

I personally have friends all over the political aisle. I have friends who voted for Sanders, Clinton, Trump, third-party, and I even have friends who didn’t vote at all for personal reasons, and these are all people who I am proud to call my friends. Each and every one of them has a special place in my heart as a human being. We may not agree on politics, but that’s perfectly fine because there is so much more to the world and to being a person than our political beliefs.

It’s heart-breaking that liberals – who tout diversity at every turn – would be so gleeful at voluntarily excluding diversity of thought from their ranks. I’m not saying that you have to be best buds with a white supremacist, or that you should be friends with people who are abusive to you over political differences, but to intentionally shut out a person for no reason other than being *insert political affiliation here* is absurd and it’s wrong.