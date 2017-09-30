Malnourished Baby Dies From Diet Health Nut Parents Who Self-Diagnosed Him With Strict Diet

This is what happens when your new age, uber organic diet, vegan, every-thing-I-have-is-a-symptom-of-gluten-intolerance bullcrap goes too far. Newborns cannot adapt to your lifestyle just because you want them to.

The fact that a parent could even consider doing this to their child makes me want to scream and pull my hair out. It goes against every ounce of common sense I possess, but apparently people those of us who put an iota of thought into our actions are a dying breed.

7-month-old Lucas passed away in 2014 after his health-nut Belgian parents self-diagnosed him with a series of food allergies, despite never seeking the advice of a medical professional.

They fed their son an extremely strict diet of unsuitable foods such as gluten-free foods, quinoa milk, and lactose-free dairy products. The prosecutor says that the child was gasping for air in his final days, and even then the couple never sought out a doctor to help.

“The parents determined their own diagnosis that their child was gluten intolerant and had a lactose allergy,” said the lawyer. “Not a single doctor had a dossier about Lucas and child protection services did not know about them.”

When he died, the boy weighed less than 10 pounds, which is about half of the weight he should have been.

According to the autopsy, the baby had a completely empty stomach and had succumbed to malnutrition and dehydration. A prayer card was also found in his diaper.

At one point, the parents, Peter S, 34, and Sandrina V, 30, took the child to a “homeopathic doctor” who urged them to seek advice from a licensed doctor. They refused.

“Sometimes he gained a little weight, sometimes he lost a little. We never wished for the death of our son,” said Sandra, who ran a natural food store with her husband.

“Lucas had an eating disorder. He got cramps when he was fed with a bottle and his parents tried out alternatives,” said the defense lawyer, who has absolutely no way of proving that because they never took the child to a hospital.

The parents are now facing 18 month sentences for the death of their child, and God knows it should be a lot longer for 18 months. That poor child was dying for days and they refused to do anything about it. The fact that he had an empty stomach when he was autopsied means that this was a malicious act; this was something the couple meant to do.

There is a special place in hell for them.