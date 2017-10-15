Man Hails Cab To Escape His Passenger Burning In Car Fire

A stunning video captured the moment that a man tried to hail a cab to get away from a vehicular fire that was killing his female passenger. Saeed Ahmad casually walked away from the Infiniti 35G as it burned at 4AM above the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Investigators later found the charred body of Harleen Grewal once the flames were extinguished.

“Can I get a ride?” Ahmad asked the driver of the yellow cab while someone else filmed the entire thing on their cell phone.

“It’s unconscionable. How could you?” asked Van Christakos, the 69-year-old neighbor of the dead woman’s family. “Dial 911. Stay there! His actions are unconscionable. She was a sweetheart.”

“I don’t even know what happened!” said the 25-year-old victim’s mother, Raj Grewal, after the video was released. “That’s my child! She was an angel. She is an angel.”

Grewal’s boyfriend, Karan Singh Dhillon, wrote about the death on his Facebook page, and later went on to describe her as a “selfless soul” in an interview.

“My baby didn’t deserve to go like this,” he said. “The real good ones go away too quick.”

Watch the video below:

“She would do anything for people,” Dhillon said in the interview. “She would give someone the clothes off her back. She would give someone food and go hungry.”

Ahmad, 23, told the cabbie he had flagged down to go to the Maimonides Medical Center, while ignoring the fact that Grewal was dying mere feet behind him.

He has been hospitalized for burns, and has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

The suspect’s brother attempted to defend him, stating that his injuries were proof that he did, in fact, try to help the woman before leaving the scene.

“After trying to help her get out of the cars, his arms were burned, his neck was burned,” said Waheed Ahmad. “You see a person die in front of you and you are in unimaginable pain, imagine what you would do.”

As someone who has seen a person die right in front of them, I can tell you that it doesn’t even cross your mind (if you care about that person) to leave them and be selfish. I hate to break it to you, Waheed, but your brother is in the wrong here.

For his part, Grewal’s boyfriend says that he’s not mad at Ahmad.

“Anger doesn’t solve anything,” he said. “The biggest thing is forgiveness. He has to deal with what happened for the rest of his life.”

Police state that Ahmad had been speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the median. It was then that the car burst into flames, killing the woman and burning the driver.

We’ll have to wait until the legal proceedings to see if he will be punished for the incident, but it should be noted that while Ahmed did have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, it was not enough for him to be legally drunk.