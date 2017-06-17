Marco Rubio Speaks Out: President Trump Will Empower the People of Cuba, Not Communist Leaders

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is praising President Trump for empowering the Cuban people. How did he do it? Well he reversed some of former President Obama’s diplomatic concession with the Castro brothers, and Rubio is cheering it on.

“More than anything else this change empowers the people of Cuba … America is prepared to outstretch its hand and work with the people of Cuba, but we will not empower their oppressors,” Rubio said

“Less than a year and half ago, an American president landed in Havana, to outstretch his hand to a regime,” he said. “Today, a new president lands in Miami to reach out his hand to the people of Cuba.”

Rubio shared that since Trump was elected and entered the White House, he has been asking him exactly how he could help the people of Cuba. Rubio was beaming with pride when he announced “He has not faltered in that commitment”

I can’t help but think before we get all warm and fuzzy about Rubio that we should take a look at a few things…does he play both sides? Some people seem to think tomorrow Rubio will be back to trashing the President. Just on the 8th of this month wasn’t he trying to prove he didn’t defend President Trump in any way? This guy seems to be all over the place.

I guess I just don’t like the way this guy conducts himself. Would be nice if little Marco could put his “big boy” pants on and defend our President from liberal’s meritless, relentless, vicious attacks. Until he does, Marco Rubio is just an arrogant young fool blowing in the wind. President Trump has enormous credibility, this two-faced little puke Marco Rubio does not.

Am I wrong though? What do you think?