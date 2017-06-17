Marco Rubio Speaks Out: President Trump Will Empower the People of Cuba, Not Communist Leaders

Marco Rubio Speaks Out: President Trump Will Empower the People of Cuba, Not Communist Leaders
17 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is praising President Trump for empowering the Cuban people. How did he do it? Well he reversed some of former President Obama’s diplomatic concession with the Castro brothers, and Rubio is cheering it on.

“More than anything else this change empowers the people of Cuba … America is prepared to outstretch its hand and work with the people of Cuba, but we will not empower their oppressors,” Rubio said

“Less than a year and half ago, an American president landed in Havana, to outstretch his hand to a regime,” he said. “Today, a new president lands in Miami to reach out his hand to the people of Cuba.”

Rubio shared that since Trump was elected and entered the White House, he has been asking him exactly how he could help the people of Cuba. Rubio was beaming with pride when he announced “He has not faltered in that commitment”

Trump was also gracious while discussing his former campaign rival for the Republican presidential nomination, calling him a “tough competitor.”

“He is tough! Man! He is tough and he is good!” Trump said.

I can’t help but think before we get all warm and fuzzy about Rubio that we should take a look at a few things…does he play both sides? Some people seem to think tomorrow Rubio will be back to trashing the President. Just on the 8th of this month wasn’t he trying to prove he didn’t defend President Trump in any way? This guy seems to be all over the place.

I guess I just don’t like the way this guy conducts himself. Would be nice if little Marco could put his “big boy” pants on and defend our President from liberal’s meritless, relentless, vicious attacks. Until he does, Marco Rubio is just an arrogant young fool blowing in the wind. President Trump has enormous credibility, this two-faced little puke Marco Rubio does not.

Am I wrong though? What do you think?

Just An American

More articles by Just An American

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend