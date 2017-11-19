Married Teacher Demanded That Her Students Have Sex With Her Or She’d Fail Them

Yokasta M. is a teacher of high school aged students. And she aimed to teach them about a lot more than academics. She asked her male students for their phone numbers, with the excuse that it was to help them with their studies should the need arise. But instead, she sent many unsolicited pornographic images of herself in various suggestive positions and using various props between January and April of 2016. Many of the photos showed her wearing almost nothing, as well as a number of pictures with her private parts covered only by a teddy bear.

The married Medellin, Columbia, teacher insisted that the approximately 40 young boys meet her in her apartment while her husband was at work, in order to perform sex acts. She told them that if they didn’t, they would receive failing grades. Many of them did what she told them to do, fearing a failing grade. One young man who put the images online after she was arrested, said about the incident, “This is the teacher Yokasta, who tells us that she disapproves of us if we do not have relations with her.”

One student’s father found the pictures on his son’s phone and turned her in. The teacher is under arrest. She is now being divorced by her husband, and could also face up to 40 years behind bars for her putrid crimes. One can only wonder what a sex obsessed woman will find behind bars.

Here is a woman who was entrusted with the education of young people. And instead she convinced them to prostitute themselves for grades. She grievously betrayed the trust of these parents whose children were drawn into the sordid sex-for-grades scheme. The boys should never have gotten involved. But they are minors and this woman is reprehensible and deserves her punishment.

Those who mislead children are especially grotesque. They think nothing of using young people to meet their sick pedophilic sexual desires. They exploit children for pleasure, caring nothing for the damage they cause. Every day around the world in too many places to count, children are sold into sexual slavery or forced into being child brides. The human trafficking industry is huge and claims countless victims every year, all of them being used and abused by adults. Adults are charged with the protection and care of children. And when that responsibility is abdicated in favor of corrupt dealings and sexual abuse, it is nothing more than evil incarnate.

This teacher made a mockery of her profession and engaged in the corruption of the very pupils she was supposed to lead and teach. She led them straight into debauchery. And for adults who do that, God has something to say in Scripture; “But if you cause one of these little ones who trusts in me to fall into sin, it would be better for you to be thrown into the sea with a large millstone hung around your neck.” Mark‬ ‭9:42‬ ‭NLT‬