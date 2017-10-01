Married Teaching Assistant Let Teen Student Fondle Her in Backseat

A 37-year-old married female teaching assistant has been arrested after having an inappropriate sexual encounter with a 14-year-old Middle School Student in the back seat of her vehicle.

In a church parking lot. At 4:30 in the morning. I guess she wanted to do it, apologize to God for it, and get home before the sun came up.

The police first came across Katie Carsey in July when she was seen in her parked vehicle wearing just her bra and panties, in church parking lot. According to her, she had been meeting a male who was presumed to be an adult and was allowed to go about her business. But a tip led the police to believe that the person she was meeting was a 14-year-old boy.

Cops questioned the alleged victim, who told them that had been in the same parking lot with the woman and when he had seen the police, he had gotten scared and fled.

“We talked with the victim and the victim gave us the same story of being in that church parking lot with her and said, ‘When I saw the police officer turned around (I) left the parking lot and ran,’” said Paul Bloom, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The school followed their normal protocol and placed Carsey on paid leave until the outcome of the investigation is finalized, but parents Adrienne Grant is questioning why Fort McCoy Middle School didn’t just fire her.

“I don’t think she should be on paid leave,” Grant said. “I think they should just, you know, she admitted to it. The child admitted to it. I think it should just be done and over with and she should lose her job over it,” Grant said.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that Carsey did in fact admit to having sexual contact with the minor. The story goes that the teacher had encouraged the student to touch her inappropriately before the pair kissed, and she touched his crotch.

She has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and has been ordered by the judge not to contact the teen.

I’m not sure if there has been a jump in the number of school officials who have begun victimizing students, or if more people are just reporting it now, but I’m glad that more of these perverts are being arrested for their crimes. Molesting a minor is a very serious crime for which the adult should be punished severely. There is no excuse for it.