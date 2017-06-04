MARVEL ABANDONS FAN-BASE As ‘Captain America’ ATTACKS President Trump With HATE

By Right Wing News’ Just An American

When I want concise intellectual political opinion, I always look to actors who portray comic book characters.

Actually no, no I don’t…and in Chris Evans’ case, if brains were dynamite, he wouldn’t have enough to blow his nose.

Why am I talking about Chris Evans? Well, he and director Joss Whedon are together committing harikari in the most ugly way against the Marvel Comics franchise. Evans has for a while now, but again more recently took it upon himself to get all political and express his deep hatred for what he is calling ‘the ignorant masses of Americans that voted Donald Trump into the White House’.

Of course, those are the SAME masses that make up the very core viewership that are paying his bills right now thanks to their love for Marvel’s superhero movies. It’s gonna be a shock when he has to get a real job. Hollywood doesn’t forgive bad box sales.

His ego may be part of the problem – personally, I could pass him on the street and not know who he was. Guess – in his opinion – that makes me ignorant. At least I’m smart enough to know when to keep my political feelings to myself. If my living depended on the whim of the masses – I’m smart enough to keep a low profile and not piss off half the people who make my employer money.

Read his words…

"People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame," Evans said in a recent interview with Esquire magazine. "They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry, hear someone say that Washington sucks." "I feel rage," he said. "I feel fury. It's unbelievable." "They just want something new without actually understanding," he continued. "I mean, guys like Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon! — this man has no place in politics." Evans' trolling of Trump on Twitter seems more an obsession than a pastime, and the actor seems to blame the President for all of the country's woes.

They did not die because of you. They died because of a hateful, ignorant, pathetic, EMBOLDENED piece of trash. https://t.co/Slieadp763 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2017 Unacceptable. This man disgusts me. If you dont think Trump has played a role in this unapologetic wave of ignorance and hate, you are WRONG https://t.co/C8zfocpv3W — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 15, 2017 This administration LOVES to distract. This will only make it harder for women to stay healthy. Government $ can't be spent on abortions! https://t.co/2fNrILW90P — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 14, 2017

What a load of crap.

Look here Chris Evan, there is an airplane that leaves America every few minutes… Take one and go someplace better… Cuba, Russia, Germany, Sweden…Venezuela and take Sean Penn with you as a BONUS.