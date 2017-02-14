Maxine Waters should be last person to discuss Trump impeachment given her own history of corruption that earns her title: Most Corrupt Representative in Washington

Here’s a report that was conducted by Judicial Watch four years ago that needs to be reexamined. Maxine Waters still has her job despite multiple ethics violations

Judicial Watch

A famously corrupt—and seemingly untouchable—congresswoman renowned for abusing her power to enrich family members is set to hold a ranking position on the powerful House committee that oversees the nation’s financial services industries.

Even for Washington this is a bit much. Democrats have chosen a scandal-plagued college, veteran Congresswoman Maxine Waters, to be the ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee despite her many transgressions over the years. The influential congresswoman has helped family members make more than $1 million through business ventures with companies and causes that she has helped, according to her hometown newspaper.

A few years ago Waters was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for steering $12 million in federal bailout funds to a failing Massachusetts bank (that subsequently got shut down by the government) in which she and her board member husband held shares. Read all about it in Waters’ profile on Judicial Watch’s 2011 “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians.” list.

Waters has also come under fire for skirting federal elections rules with a shady fundraising gimmick that allows her to receive unlimited amounts of donations from certain contributors. For years the veteran Los Angeles lawmaker has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars in short periods of time by selling her endorsement to other politicians and political causes for as much as $45,000 a pop instead of raising most of her campaign funds from individuals and political action committees.