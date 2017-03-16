McDonald’s Corporate Account Makes NASTY Public Announcement About Trump- Then DELETED!

It would appear that fast-food giant McDonald’s tweeted out a message to President Donald Trump mocking his hand size, and stating that they wished Barack Obama was President again.

The tweet was even pinned to the official McDonald’s twitter account, but was deleted a while later.

The tweet called Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President.”

oh my it’s even pinned pic.twitter.com/tGv6EdpZEm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2017

The offensive tweet was quickly deleted with McDonald’s engaging in damage control, claiming their Twitter account was “compromised.”

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

We cannot verify whether the official McDonald’s account was in fact, hacked. I would certainly hope it was, or at the very least the product of an extremely biased employee who is about to be looking at walking papers.

Whether they were hacked or not, Twitter users were quick to jump on the tweet.

BREAK: US Ambassador to McDonalds Chris Christie calls counterpart at McDonalds Corporation, seeking explanation for tweet. — Mat (@sunnyright) March 16, 2017

The person behind that #McDonalds Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/e825KGTH7Y — Bryan Kremkau (@bryankremkau) March 16, 2017

McDonald's Twitter Account Hacked, Police Release Photo of Suspected Hacker#McDonalds pic.twitter.com/PBU6NN4eM9 — Unless…. (@blackdoglurking) March 16, 2017

Anyway, if @McDonaldsCorp REALLY wanted to troll Trump this would be a great day to bring back the Hula Burger https://t.co/GupzL3MiSb — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 16, 2017

With so many businesses publicly trashing Trump, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this was a real Tweet that just didn’t go over very well with McDonald’s fans.

A group that includes Trump, by the way.

McDonald's just burned Trump on Twitter which is awkward because he <3s them https://t.co/9XtE6qK7V2 pic.twitter.com/2dd7ckGPqp — Kristin Salaky (@KristinSalaky) March 16, 2017

Let’s hope that McDonald’s can get to the bottom of the ridiculous tweet and get back to supplying us with greasy burgers and delicious fries.