McDonald’s Corporate Account Makes NASTY Public Announcement About Trump- Then DELETED!
It would appear that fast-food giant McDonald’s tweeted out a message to President Donald Trump mocking his hand size, and stating that they wished Barack Obama was President again.

The tweet was even pinned to the official McDonald’s twitter account, but was deleted a while later.

The tweet called Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President.”

The offensive tweet was quickly deleted with McDonald’s engaging in damage control, claiming their Twitter account was “compromised.”

We cannot verify whether the official McDonald’s account was in fact, hacked. I would certainly hope it was, or at the very least the product of an extremely biased employee who is about to be looking at walking papers.

Whether they were hacked or not, Twitter users were quick to jump on the tweet.

With so many businesses publicly trashing Trump, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this was a real Tweet that just didn’t go over very well with McDonald’s fans.

A group that includes Trump, by the way.

Let’s hope that McDonald’s can get to the bottom of the ridiculous tweet and get back to supplying us with greasy burgers and delicious fries.

