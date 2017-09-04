While The Media Criticizes Melania’s Shoes, They’re Drooling Over Michelle Obama’s Skirt

The Leftist Progressive media went into full on frenzy mode last week when President and Mrs. Trump exited the White House to fly down to the flood ravaged Houston area to see the devastation and to deliver a message of hope and encouragement to the people who live there. Why were they out for journalistic blood? Were the Trumps rude or dismissive or mocking? Nope. Apparently Melania had committed the unforgivable sin of wearing a pair of beautiful high heels in which to board Air Force One.

Judging by the outcry in what is supposed to be our unbiased media, anyone would have thought that our First Lady had left the house in sweatpants and an old t-shirt. But of course there’s no reasoning with a “reporter” who thinks Melania’s shoes are news. Most Americans didn’t even notice.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

But something worth noticing is that while the press is busy excoriating Mrs. Trump, they have only compliments and adoration for Michelle Obama as she sports a very revealing skirt while yachting in Mallorca. Sure, Melania in her jeans and heels is somehow inappropriate but Mrs. Obama’s skirt showing most everything isn’t a problem at all. In fact, most Liberals in media just couldn’t stop gushing over the Obamas and their yacht trip and how jealous they were of them.

Somehow it escaped these geniuses that Melania Trump has more than one pair of shoes. And that she has always been dressed properly for every occasion. The First Couple headed down to Houston and pitched in to hand out food and water, to give hugs and get selfies taken with all sorts of folks, and to tell the people of Houston that they will be taken care of and how proud of them that they, and all of America, are.

The Trumps spent time at an Air Force base with the fine people of our military, shaking hands, taking more selfies, and making sure these hard working soldiers know how much they are appreciated. The President and First Lady joined with the people of Texas and brought encouragement and reassurance.

By contrast, the Obamas are on vacation…again. As they have every right to be. But hey media, let’s try to get control of our thoughts and emotions, shall we? If the best you’ve got is to practically weep with joy over Michelle Obabam’s skirt but screech in judgment over Melania Trump’s shoes, then you probably need to get some counseling. It’s not normal, these weird obsessions.

Maybe you could focus on, oh, say ISIS or Kim Jong Un? You know, terrorists and nuke happy nut cases that actually threaten our safety and well being? Unlike black stilettos and revealing flowy beach skirts?