Media Reporter Compares Vice President Pence To Shariah Law- Gets Her Stuff Pushed Back In…

A “journalist” noted that Vice President Mike Pence’s eating habits are in line with “Sharia Law” and used this to explain why he won’t be alone in a room with a female aside from his wife.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she then went on to say that his eyes are “the ones women see before the assault happens.”

From Conservative Tribune:

A journalist who claimed that Vice President Mike Pence’s eating habits were consistent with Shariah law is facing a firestorm of criticism on Twitter after her remarks, The Daily Caller reports. Xeni Jardin, a writer with the alternative news site Boing Boing, tweeted Wednesday that “VP Mike Pence’s ‘conservative Christian’ faith is the explanation given for why he won’t be in a room alone with a female who’s not his wife. “As (Gawker founding editor Elizabeth Spiers) noted in a thread today, this means he’d be unable to work with a female colleague as a peer in a professional setting,” Jardin continued. “Sincere question. How is this different from extreme repressive interpretations of Islam (‘Sharia Law!’) mocked by people like Mike Pence,” she asked.

In a country where everyone hates the President and Vice President with a roaring passion and women can cry rape whenever they want, ruining a person’s career before ever proving their guilty, I don’t blame him for this. It’s an extremely smart move and if I were him, I’d hold an identical policy regardless of what some two-bit “journalist” on the internet says.

Twitter responded immediately to this woman’s shameful message.

“Mike Pence has rapist eyes” is a new one. Twitter is full of surprises. https://t.co/omGm0NFQjV — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 29, 2017

Regarding Pence and his wife, his critics are used to the Oral Office, not Oval office, so a stand-up husband shocks them. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 29, 2017

@xeni dif is simple – one makes a personal choice and doesn’t force it on anyone. The other is a religious people are forced to follow — Tony so right! (@Random_Tony) March 29, 2017

Everybody remembers where they were when Mike Pence stoned a woman to death for talking to him pic.twitter.com/JLdBpFRhlh — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) March 29, 2017

When Republicans behave like Bill Clinton, that’s bad because they’re hypocrites. When they don’t, that’s bad because they’re like Muslims. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) March 29, 2017

Sometimes it’s just hard to believe that these people have made it this far in life without achieving a Darwin Award.