Melania Shows Up To UN And Gets Cyber Bullied By Liberals Over Her Dress- Do You Like It?

I’m a huge fan of critiquing the President and any elected official who deserves it. I think that getting after them is the only way to get them to change, but for the love of all that is holy, can we agree that the First Lady’s attire is arguably one of the least important thing we could ever be discussing?

Would TMZ be interested? Sure. Would the paparazzi want some snaps? You bet. But why does anyone outside of those circles care what the FLOTUS is wearing?

Oh yeah, because they can’t criticize her for anything else, and it drives them absolutely bonkers.

It seems that no matter what former-model Melania Trump wears, liberals are going to tear into her for it. (Such is the life of a woman in politics.)

She gave a speech to the UN about the dangers of bullying, but apparently liberals couldn’t be bothered to listen to what a powerful, successful woman had to say. Instead, they took to Twitter to mock Melania’s dress and, of course, the fact that her husband is President.

In an attempt to have anything in common w/ her husband, Melania Trump has gained 190 lbs & used orange makeup. — Caroline (@JamboR1989) September 20, 2017

What the Hell is @FLOTUS wearing? It looks like an old oversized "duster" my grandma used to wear to clean house — tigerfan (@blackmonp) September 20, 2017

Just watched Melania Trump speech. For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. 🤔#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ohOHxFdXRY — Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 20, 2017

So women can walk around the streets naked with the words “slut” and “whore” painted on their bodies, and that’s not only accepted among left-wing circles, but celebrated. But when the First Lady puts on an oversized dressed by Delpozo, suddenly it’s okay to mock women for what they’re wearing?

I’m sorry, but I don’t particularly think that we should be taking fashion advice from a group of women who dress like vaginas to protest the President because their side didn’t win. And that’s what it all comes down to.

Outside of politics, Melania would be a fashion icon, published in magazines and doing interviews with Vogue about what it’s like to be a woman speaking to the UN. But the left cannot stand that Trump won the Presidency and couldn’t be beaten by either Bernie “The Socialist” Sanders or Hillary “Show Me The Server” Clinton. Everything said about him and his family boils down to the anger they felt the night of the election when they realized that Hillary Clinton isn’t going to be the next President of the United States.

Nobody in the political gave two hoots who Ivanka was before the election, but now that Trump has been elected, she’s the Wicked Witch of the West Wing and she needs to be stopped, despite having the most liberal agenda of all the Trumps.

This is pathetic, and it should be beneath us as Americans. I mean really? The most powerful woman in the world is speaking in front of the United fricken Nations and you’re talking crap about her dress, like snickering girls in the high school bathroom who are upset because they’re not as popular as the prom queen?