Melania Trump: Parents’ Duty To Raise Children With Moral Clarity, Love of Country [VIDEO]

Only in 2017 America would the First Lady telling the country that parents have the responsibility to raise their children with moral clarity and a love of country make the news. Why? Because apparently it’s such a rare (not to mention controversial) sentiment these days that it’s worth noting nationally.

It’s hard to believe that in a country so great, people have to be reminded to love the place where they were born. I get having to do that in a country like Russia or North Korea, but the United States?

Nevertheless, Melania Trump took to the United Nations stage to clarify her personal mission statement and her plans as First Lady, and that proper parenting goes a long way to sustaining a country with a strong backbone.

She reminded everyone that part of parenting is instilling “moral clarity” and “patriotism” in your child, which will go a long way to benefit the nation.

“Show me the loving bonds between your families today and I will show you the patriotism and moral clarity of your nation tomorrow,” she stated. “Our choices on how we raise and educate our children in fact provide the blueprint for the next generation. If we do not advocate a love of country to our children and generations to come, then why would our children grow up to fight for their countries?”

She also said that it is the responsibility of parents to be “loving, educating and bringing up our next generation be happy, productive and morally responsible adults.” Who could argue with that? That’s something that every mother and father should want for their kids, if they’re sane.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

She went on to talk about bullying, which she has discussed before, and how it has a disproportionate effect on children.

“Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies,” she said. “Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country.”

She stressed the importance of charity and teaching your children that giving to those less fortunate is an honor and a privilege.

“If we do not teach our children the importance of helping those less fortunate wherever they may be then why would they become caring adults who dedicate themselves to charity?” she said.

Watch her speech below:

This is exactly what we should see in a First Lady and really, every American. This makes my heart happy.