Miami-Dade County Withdraws ‘Sanctuary’ Standing After Trump’s Threat To Withhold Federal Funds

President Trump has threatened to cut Federal funding to cities that continue to break the law and declare themselves Sanctuary Cities; places where illegal aliens are welcome and where law enforcement will not lift a finger to help Federal authorities in locating or deporting these illegal aliens. These cities believe they are above the law. And Trump has had enough. So the money is on the line and already some of these places are backing down.

One of them is Miami-Dade County, where this past Friday, the Miami-Dade county commission held a 9-3 vote to put an end to their “sanctuary status”. The city is said to garner 355 million dollars in Federal funds each year. And as they say, money talks and nonsense walks. The mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenez (pictured above), a LEGAL Cuban born immigrant himself, is predictably taking heat from Liberals in his town. But when 355 million is at stake, the decision is easy; no more sanctuary city.

This is great news for the rule of law in our nation. Thank you President Trump for getting tough on Lefty lawbreakers. He is going to make immigration great again; one sanctuary city loss at a time.