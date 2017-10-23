Michael Jackson’s Daughter Shares Topless Photo On Instagram That Is Getting LOTS Of Attention

19-year-old Paris Jackson – Michael Jackson’s daughter – has been making a lot of noise with a recent post to her Twitter page. Do you want to guess why the twitter-sphere is losing their heads over the photo she she took? Well, it’s because it shows her strategically covering herself up – yet still topless.

The photo doesn’t seem to be getting the positive attention that Paris may have been aiming for.

comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

the only thing she seems to be wearing in the photo is a pair of grey Calvin Klein underwear. She also has some new tattoos that she seems to want to showcase as well. This ever so troubled teen seems to have the pull on social media, most likely to the high volume of millennial users. Maybe they can understand what the hell this girl typed as her caption: “comfortable in my rolls. f**k wit me.”

Can anyone translate that?

Paris is not new to the ‘selfie-game’, and I doubt any of the millennials or even a few gen X adults realize that their selfie photos exhibit a real sense of loss in the meaning of ‘narcissism’. For Paris, you can chalk it up to being a millennial, yes…Or it could also be that her childhood was less than healthy.

Paris is no stranger to suicide, as she was interviewed once and claimed that she had attempted to kill herself “several times,” partly due to her addiction to various drugs. She even claimed that when she was 14, someone she didn’t even know had sexually molested her. Now could she be making all this up? It’s possible. But here’s the truth: people like Harvey Weinstein exist all throughout Hollywood and the music scene. These are men and women sitting high in position, who abuse their power to abuse others – children are no exception.

…But here is where you cant help bu question EVERYTHING Paris claims to be true…

The 19-year-old has already claimed when interviewed by Rolling Stone that her father, the late Michael Jackson, was murdered in a careful planned plot against him.

“It sounds like a total conspiracy theory, and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup.”

That’s right. The pharmaceutical pills where in cahoots with each other to get into Jackson’s body. Did I not say that this was going to get harder to defend here?

This may be a mix of lies and absolute truth, but it’s going to be a bit harder to decipher whats real, when you take into account the off the wall claims, Paris…