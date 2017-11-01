Michelle Obama Tells America We Raise Men To Be Entitled And Self-Righteous [VIDEO]

Michelle Obama is at it again…

The once First Lady had always had something to say to keep Americans from unifying, which really isn’t any surprise to anyone because the is the same woman that claimed he was proud her country, for the FIRST time – only after her husband was elected to office. Not before.

She has said many openly divisive and plain untrue things over the years, but she was recently speaking at an Obama Foundation Summit when she got her holier than thou face one and criticized the men of this country, believing they were “entitle[ment]” and “self-righteous.”

To one man in teh audience, she said:

“Y’all should get you some friends. Get you some friends and talk to each other, because…[women] straighten each other out on things. Y’all need to go talk to each other about your stuff because there’s so much of it…it’s so messy. Just talk to each other about why you’re the way you are” […]

“The problem in the world today is we love our boys and we raise our girls, you know? We raise them to be strong and sometimes we take care not to hurt men, and I think we pay for that a little bit.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“It’s powerful to have strong men but what does that strength mean? Does it mean respect…or are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled or a little self-righteous sometimes?”

Behold the lady in all her misguided glory:

Former first lady Michelle Obama: "Are we protecting our men too much, so that they feel a little entitled, a little self-righteous?" pic.twitter.com/xtmNPEhNhm — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2017

Seriously though Michelle, what are you even talking about?

What you just spewed made zero sense, and had zero evidence to back it up? You have basically done EXACTLY what you yourself would have been outraged about if the tables where turned on the genders. You can have your opinion, but your opinion amounts to absolutely nothing. I mean it. Nothing. You have no credibility to be lecturing this country of men who have been demonized and made into rapists on college campuses. This is just plain bigotry, and you should be ashamed of yourself.

Now, with that said, I’m going to do something that men are really good at. I’m going to ignore your comment and go about being the best son, brother, husband, father, and friend that I can be.