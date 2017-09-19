Missouri Governor Unleashes Warning: Only ‘Safe Space’ for Looters Is ‘in a Jail Cell’

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has absolutely no tolerance for looters and unlike previous lawmakers who say that rioters need a “safe place” to destroy things and vent their anger, he’s not willing to give in to criminals who simply want chaos.

In an interview with Fox News, he stated that the only “safe space” looters will find in his city will be prison.

Okay, well “safe” isn’t exactly the word I would use. But space? Definitely. Lots of space.

“We had leaders who wanted to give people a safe space to loot and to burn,” he said. “Now in Missouri if you loot the only safe space you’re going to have is in a jail cell.”

It turns out that not every elected official is going to allow people to ruin their cities because they’re upset about an officer being acquitted. You would think this would be something that is agreed upon by everyone, but it would seem that Greitens is part of a dying breed of people who expect others to control themselves.

“If you’re going to riot we’re going to cuff you,” he warned. “Violence and vandalism is not protest. It is a crime.”

Protesters took to the streets (and a mall) after receiving the news that a police officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black man. Without caring about the facts of the case, they started shouting the usual slogans, including “no justice, no profits,) and carrying signs that essentially demanded white people speak out against this or be labeled a racist.

Maybe this is just me, but I couldn’t imaging being so outraged by something that destroying a business or harming another person’s property became a good idea. I simply can’t fathom that mindset. How does that make you feel better? How does that improve your situation? How does that change the outcome? What exactly do you get out of it?

Keep in mind this is coming from someone who apologizes to inanimate objects when she bumps into them, so perhaps I have my own problems to deal with, but my point remains. If you want to change things, address the proper channels. Wrecking the possessions of someone who had nothing to do with the situation that’s bothering you isn’t going to fix anything. If anything, it will make you less sympathetic and fewer people are going to want to work with you to correct your plight.