MMA Fighters DESTROY Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Meryl Streep made a huge mistake picking a fight with mixed martial artists and the UFC, and she’s paying the price.

After Dana White’s response, the rest of the MMA community and specifically the President of Bellator MMA have challenged Streep’s “uneducated” comments in the best way – by inviting her to a fight.

Streep called out Trump’s immigration plan at the Golden Globes…

“All of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.” “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

UFC President Dana White was not happy about her disrespect…

“Of course it’s an art. These fighters, these men and women are so talented…saying something stupid like that is like saying…she’s not a talented actress which she is. We have fighters from all over the world…She’s not educated about the sport and that was a completely uneducated comment.”

Scott Coker, Bellator MMA President, decided to weigh in on the controversy and offer Streep a chance to watch not one but three fights later this month.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

Fans and mixed martial artists around the nation expressed their outrage on Twitter.

All #football and #MMA fans need to stop supporting Hollywood. Apparently #MerylStreep and friends feel you are not worthy. @NFL — @OpinionChick (@opinionchick) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep bemoans the 'disrepect' in American culture — and then disrespects half of the country AND anyone who likes #NFL or #MMA! — Anna_Rand (@AnnaRand_reborn) January 9, 2017

MMA not an ART? It's a work of ART when I put my opponents to sleep or I KO them #MMA #ShutUpMerylStreep #MerylStreep @BellatorMMA — Georgi Karakhanyan (@georgimma) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep is a gifted actor, but to deny mixed martial artists are both gifted athletes AND artists is naive and offensive. #MMA #UFC — Jeff Siegel (@jeffsiegel) January 9, 2017

I'm sure Meryl Streep is a very nice woman who has never had the beauty of MMA fully explained to her by someone who truly appreciates it. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 9, 2017

Do you think Meryl Streep could beat Ronda Rousey? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 9, 2017

Next time Streep thinks she has a snarky remark, she’s better off keeping it to herself.