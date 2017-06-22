The Moment Democrats Ate Their Own: ‘It’s Time For Nancy Pelosi To Go’

What I wouldn’t give to have witnessed Nancy Pelosi’s reaction when she learned her own are out to get her. She has had such a cushioned run thus far that I bet she is not feeling all that certain of herself right now. she has been the focus of Democratic complaints after ads linking her to Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff contributed to his loss.

Democrats are actually out right saying that Nancy Pelosi being involved at all is what gave Republicans the victory in a special election that is being perceived by many as a referendum on Washington.

Even after securing millions in contributions from Democrats across the country Ossoff as you know still lost to Republican Karen Handel, and soon after numerous congressional Democrats were already whining and blaming their own leaders for the defeat.

“We need leadership change,” said Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y. “It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team.”

Unfortunately for Pelosi, and fortunately for the rest of us…others are agreeing. Numerous others…of her OWN kind!

“I think you’d have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top,” said Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas. “Nancy Pelosi is not the only reason that Ossoff lost. But she certainly is one of the reasons.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who challenged Pelosi for her minority leadership post, lamented that the Democratic brand “is toxic and damaged.” Pelosi, 77, who has led House Democrats since 2003, indicated no plans to step down. “I respect the comments of some in our caucus, but right now we must be unified in order to defeat Trumpcare,” she said in a written statement. During a Wednesday caucus, Pelosi urged House Democrats not to overreact to the results of the Georgia election. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “It was probably one of the more disturbing caucus meetings that I’ve ever been in. And everyone pretty much sat in silence and I’d like to think that they were as shocked as I was that they were hearing the spin that was being put on this loss,” Rice said. Some analysts said Pelosi’s time as a leader is nearing its end. “A lot of Democrats are tired of her and tired of defending her,” said political analyst Larry Sabato. “When you’re as controversial as Pelosi is, you become pretty well-known and universally disliked. The image of her for the Democrats is just awful.”

Sabato, who is the head of University of virginia Center for Politics, has stated that there are several senior Democrats that are now contacting him about the Georgia race. He explains how those conversations whent:

“One called, one emailed, saying ‘We want her out,’” he said.

“The perception of Democratic leadership is so bad. It’s so bad that it gets people out of their homes to go vote,” Democratic political consultant Lachlan McIntosh said. “We gotta address it or we’re going to continue to lose.”

However, as way of strategy, Republicans are not in a hurry to see Pelosi go.

“She consistently polls very unfavorable. I think in this instance, it had a motivating effect for our voters on the turnout front,” said John Rogers, executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Congressional Leadership Fund director Corry Bliss said he takes time every morning “to be thankful that the Republican Party still has Nancy Pelosi because Nancy Pelosi is absolutely toxic.”

Nancy Pelosi is certainly a huge problem for the Democratic party, but the she is not the only one to blame here. It is the entire Dem platform that needs to go. We do not want Socialism, plain and simple. Plus, we want Law and Order. Condoning rioting and name calling is damaging the democrats more than helping them. BUT of course…since they are putting the final nail in their own coffin, maybe we should just sit back and watch.

Let our problem take care of itself.