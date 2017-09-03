Monster Trucks Arrive to Help Harvey Victims in Houston

If that’s not the most “Murican” headline you’ve read all day, I don’t know what it. It’s one strip of perfectly-crispy bacon away from being our country’s new catchphrase.

A fleet of monster trucks has arrived in Houston to help with the rescues taking place in flooded areas. Kind of upset I didn’t think of this, but then again I don’t own a monster truck.

They even helped the military vehicles that were stuck in the obscenely high waters.

Facebook user “Josh James” posted a video to his profile showing the monster trucks (which is essentially an SUV with big ol’ wheels) helping to pull military vehicles to higher ground while others still rescued people who were unable to leave their homes due to rising flood waters.

When the Redneck Army has to save the National Guard 😏 Our crew's out here helping everyone!#redneckswithpaychecks #hurricaneharvey #houston #texas Rednecks with Paychecks Offroad 3P Offroad* Jukin Media Verified *Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/968829For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com. Posted by Josh James on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

James reportedly contacted his friends at the Dallas racetrack “Rednecks with Paychecks” and asked if they could use the giant trucks in rescue efforts that are still taking place in Houston and the surrounding areas. Each truck stands 10-feet off of the ground, making it perfectly suited to traverse the deep waters in search of people and vehicles that need to be extracted from the area.

He has also coordinated a team of 200 boats, 300 trucks and 600 personnel with the help of his friend Chris Stephens and car company 3P Offroad.

“We literally have people from all over,” he told ABC News.

The trucks are helping the first responders get to areas with waters so high that their vehicles cannot get through. Who would have thought that monster trucks would be useful for more than basic entertainment? This is absolutely amazing.

James himself is driving his personal Jeep (lifted, of course,) that he is using to help with the rescues.

This is what America is and I’ve never been more proud of our beautiful, amazing, and good citizenry. They are using every tool at their disposal to help as many people as they can. It’s enough to bring a patriotic tear to your eye.