Morgan Freeman Voted for Hillary – But His Latest Comments About Trump Will Surprise You

It says a lot about a person that they can put the needs of the country above their own petty desires to have “their guy” in the White House. I may not like Trump very much, but I will never say that I hope he fails. If he were to fail, it would mean terrible things for America, and I don’t believe that we can take much more.

What’s even more surprising if the fact that these comments are coming from a celebrity who voted for Hillary Clinton. You might want to take a seat for this one.

79-year-old Morgan Freeman personally endorsed Hillary Clinton and even voted for her, but he’s taking an objective look at Trump and hoping his winning attitude will translate into tangible results for America.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff,” Freeman said during an interview with AARP The Magazine. “We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared though.” “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

During the election Freeman used his iconic voice to narrate pro-Clinton campaign ads, but that’s probably not something we can expect him to do for Donald Trump in the future.

Personally, I find it to be enough that he is willing to give Trump a chance and can identify the positive aspects of our new President’s personality. Trump has dedicated his life to winning, and there is no reason for him to stop now.