Mother of 6 Killed By Drunk Driver On The Way Home From Visiting Premature Twins In Hospital

It’s hard to think of anything more tragic than this.

A mother of 6, including premature twins, was killed by a drunk 21-year old who crossed over the median, slamming into her vehicle. 37-year-old Katie Evans was less than a mile away from her Santa Clarita home after she had visited her new babies in the hospital.

21-year-old Alexis Cina was three times over the legal limit when she was involved in the fatal crash. She was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at the scene, and had a blood alcohol content of .21, way over the legal limit of .08.

Evans’ was thrown from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She leaves behind her husband Jacob who works at an aerospace firm as well as four young boys: Spencer, 12, Travis, 11, Nathaniel, 9, and Gideon, 2.

Jacob was left devastated by the crash.

“The last time I spoke to Katie was 11 o’ clock that night,” he stated. “She called me to let me know that she was going to be coming home … the hours between 2:30 [a.m.] and 5:30 [a.m.] were the longest of my life. I called the hospital and she hadn’t been admitted so I was pretty sure that she hadn’t made it.”

Her twins were born 12 weeks premature, and weighed just one pound each. She and her husband had suffered 3 miscarriages, and became pregnant with their twins after wanting to have a child close to their youngest son’s age.

“She waited 15 years for these girls,” Jacob said. “They were incredibly precious to her.”

Friends and family set up a You Caring account to help with the incoming expenses, setting the initial goal at $100,000. It has recently been bumped up to $500,000 thanks to the generosity of perfect strangers who just wanted to help.

Cina has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, and was released on a $200,000 bond.

My thoughts after reading stories like this are always the same: “How dare you? What gives you the right to get drunk, get in your car, and kill an innocent person who is just trying to go about their business?” This 21-year-old’s like will never be the same because she decided to be an irresponsible brat and take away someone’s wife, mother, and daughter. 6 children, including two newborns will never see their mom again. Two precious girls will never know the women who cared for them in a way that only a mother can.

All because Cina wanted to party.